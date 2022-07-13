CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car on Long Island after a fight between two groups of teens, police said.

The two groups got into a physical altercation in Central Islip on Anne Lane around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. After the fight broke up, the groups separated and left in two separate vehicles. The shooting happened five minutes later.

The 16-year-old, who was with one of the groups, was sitting in the backseat of a Toyota Camry when she was shot in the shoulder near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, police said. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t announce any arrests in the shooting. Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating.