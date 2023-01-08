OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said.

The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau County officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three teenage passengers – 14, 15 and 16 – were hurt in the crash, police said. The 16-year-old boy was critically injured. All three boys were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victims.