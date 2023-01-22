LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two nail salon workers in Long Island on Saturday, authorities said.

The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon at 581 Uniondale Ave. at around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee followed the girl along Uniondale Avenue before the teen pushed them to the ground and threatened them with a knife, police said. The workers suffered lacerations from the fall.

The teen was arrested on Uniondale Avenue about 45 minutes later, police said. The girl allegedly hid her hands when officers were talking her into custody. The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The teen was charged with assault, menacing, theft of services, criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest. The girl will be arraigned on Feb. 2.