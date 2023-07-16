NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly before a Netflix movie was released about the “Gilgo Four” serial killer victims in March 2020, PIX11 News spoke to Melissa Barthelemy’s sister about the sadistic man who had allegedly taunted her on the phone in 2009, when she was 15.

“He knew my name,” said Amanda F., whose last name is being withheld. “He knew what I looked like.”

Barthelemy had disappeared from New York City in 2009, and the NYPD revealed her killer used Barthelemy’s cell phone to make multiple calls to her family.

Amanda F. said in 2020 the sound of the man’s voice remained with her.

“He had a strong accent, New York, Long Island,” Amanda F. recalled. “He was very monotone when he talked, like a middle-aged white guy.”

There were pings from the phone detected at Penn Station in Manhattan and also in Massapequa, where the accused serial killer lives.

Suffolk County police arrested architect Rex Heuermann, a hulking, married, father-of-two from Massapequa Park, Thursday night near his job in Manhattan. Heuermann was charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three victims: Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. Authorities said he is also the “prime suspect” in another killing.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Heuermann allegedly used the Internet to search for information and pictures of Gilgo victims and their families. All of the victims were petite, slender women.

Amanda F. was 26 when she spoke to PIX11 News in 2020. She recounted the alleged killer had called her sister a nasty name, referring to the sex work Barthelemy did.

“He killed her; he raped her,” Amanda F. recalled the man saying. “Maybe one day he’d tell me where she was.”

Barthelemy, a tiny blonde woman, was the first of the four serial killer victims found on Ocean Parkway on December 11, 2010. Her body was wrapped about the head, midsection, and legs with camouflage burlap, the kind used in duck hunting.

Amanda F. told PIX11 News the man cruelly called her family seven times, using her sister’s cellphone shortly after Barthelemy disappeared in 2009.

“He killed Melissa after having sex with her,” Amanda F. recounted. “In the final call, he said he’d killed her.”

That final call was Aug. 26, 2009, according to Tierney, who released the dates of the seven calls during Heuermann’s criminal arraignment Friday.

Amanda F. was upset in 2020 that memorial crosses for her sister and the other victims had been removed from the brush on Ocean Parkway, during a construction project to widen the roadway.

“They erased our girls’ memories,” the sister said. She told us the families wanted benches and plaques at the site.

“They deserve that,” she said of the victims.

Amanda F. could not be reached Friday when authorities announced murder charges against Heuermann.