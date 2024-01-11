HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Long Island residents who still have their Christmas trees can say goodbye at Mulchfest in Hempstead this weekend.

The town’s fourth annual event will take place at Baldwin Park at 3232 Grand Ave. on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said. The trees will be shredded into mulch, which owners can take home with them.

Nigerian Dwarf goats will snack on the leftover mulch, officials said.

New York City residents were able to recycle their holiday trees the day after Christmas.