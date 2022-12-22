MINEOLA, Long Island — Thursday saw a variety of new developments in the ongoing scandal involving Congressman-elect George Santos.

He made his first comments, via a tweet, since allegations emerged on Monday showing that he’s fabricated almost all of his life story.

Also on Thursday, new evidence refuted Santos’s claims that he’s the grandson of Holocaust survivors. New information out Thursday also indicated that Santos, who campaigned as someone who’s been openly gay for over a decade, had married a woman, and divorced her days before launching a previous campaign three years ago.

The congressman-elect tweeted a message on Thursday that he addressed to his constituents in New York’s Third Congressional District.

“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” he tweeted. “I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.”

The story of his life that he’s told so far includes his claim that his grandparents survived the Holocaust. The Jewish publication “Forward” analyzed genealogical information that showed that it wasn’t true. That development upset Jewish groups, some of whose leaders participated in a news conference on Thursday, organized by Nassau County Legislature Member Joshua Lafazan.

“To exploit the murder of 6 million Jews for political gain is one of the most egregious acts,” the Democratic legislator said, “if not the most egregious act that he has committed.”

One of the speakers at the news conference was Izzy Weisfelner, whose parents actually were Holocaust survivors.

“Every day of my life,” Weisfelner said in an interview after the event, “my mother talked about concentration camps.”

He was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany shortly after the war. He said that using the tragedy of the Holocaust to win votes deserved just one response.

“There’s nothing you can say, but ‘resign,'” Weisfelner said.

In addition to Santos allegedly not being Jewish, as he’s claimed, an investigation by The Daily Beast news site showed that his campaign received at least $60,000 from a Russian oligarch’s financial manager.

It also found state records showing that Santos, who ran as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican to win a congressional seat, had married a woman, and divorced her a week-and-a-half before Santos launched a previous, failed bid for Congress in the 2020 election.

That’s all in addition to a list of possible distortions of his record, according to a New York Times investigation. It found that Santos had fabricated a variety of items in his life story, including having attended Baruch College and NYU; having worked in investment positions at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs; having operated an animal rescue charity; and having managed his family’s investment firm.

Also on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office confirmed that she is looking into the allegations about Santos.

Nassau County Republican Party Chair Joseph Cairo issued a statement on Thursday that referred to the congressman-elect’s tweet saying that he’ll tell his story next week. The statement read, in part, “…voters deserve a sincere accounting from Mr. Santos. I will be listening attentively, and I want to hear meaningful remarks from George Santos.”