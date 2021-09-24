Gabby Petito memorial visitation planned for Sunday on Long Island

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — As the nation mourns the death of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a memorial visitation for her will be held on Long Island and is open to the public.

The Long Island native’s father said services will be held on Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers Gabby’s family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito

Foundation. Donations can be made electronically at the https://Johnnymacfoundation.org

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the 22-year-old and her fiancé Brian Laundrie took a road trip in the West.

Laundrie returned home alone in the van in September and later became a person of interest after Petito was reported missing.

On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents said they had not seen their son since Sept. 14.

Police officers, FBI agents and other law enforcement agencies have searched the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area for him.

Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito’s death was deemed a homicide, meaning it was caused by another person. How she was killed was not disclosed, pending further autopsy results.

Law enforcement officials have since issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Laundrie.

Laundrie, without authorization, allegedly used a debit card and PIN to buy more than $1,000 worth of items between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, according to the indictment.

His family’s attorney noted the warrant is not for Petito’s death.

Associated Press contributed to this report