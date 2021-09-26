Gabby Petito death: Holbrook traffic delays, road closures due to memorial service

Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York on Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Drivers in Suffolk County should expect traffic delays in the area of Holbrook on Sunday, as a public memorial service is held for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The Suffolk County Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area around Maloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook. The memorial will be held from noon through 5 p.m., but there was already a large police presence and a fire truck outside the funeral home Sunday morning.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place throughout the day on Main Street, between Broadway Avenue and Furrows Road, according to SCPD.

Folks interested in attending the public memorial service should enter the area from the Furrows Road side of Main Street, police said.

Motorists passing through the area were encouraged to use alternate routes.

Petito’s body was found in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Her death was deemed a homicide, meaning it was caused by another person. How she was killed was not disclosed by the medical examiner, pending further autopsy results.

She was reported missing by her parents, who live in Blue Point, on Sept. 11 after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, were on a cross-country camping trip out West.

After the missing persons report was filed, police discovered Laundrie had returned to his parents home in North Port, Florida, alone in the van on Sept. 1. He later became a person of interest after he refused to cooperate with investigators.

On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents told investigators they had not seen their son since Sept. 14. Police continued to search for him on Sunday, as Petito’s family prepared to lay her to rest.

PIX11 will provide a one-hour live stream of the memorial starting around noon.