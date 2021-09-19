Gabby Petito case: Body found in Teton during search for missing woman, coroner says

Searchers found a body in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming during the search for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the coroner’s office confirmed Sunday.

Officials have not yet identified the body. The FBI was set to give an update on the search.

The Teton County Coroner’s office was dispatched to recover a body in the national forest in the county, officials said.

The body was found in a remote area, News Nation’s Brian Entin said.

The search also continued Sunday for Brian Laundrie. The couple’s trek in the Fort Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

The FBI in Denver said Saturday that agents have begun conducting ground surveys at Grand Teton National Park, with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies, seeking clues to Petito’s disappearance.

FBI agents tweeted that they were focusing on an undeveloped camping area near Spread Creek on the east boundary of the park, which was closed to the public during the surveys. They urged anybody who had been there between Aug. 27 and 30, and had seen Petito, Laundrie or their vehicle, to contact them.

Petito’s family issued an emotional plea for her return on Monday. Her parents described her as artistic, creative, loving, caring and free spirited.

“She was just the type of person that was free,” mom Nichole Schmidt said. “She went and did where the day took her.”

Petito has five siblings, Schmidt said. While the younger ones don’t quite understand what’s going on, it’s been difficult for the her older siblings.

“It’s scary and it’s nerve wracking. We don’t eat, we don’t sleep,” Schmidt said. “We’re just actively looking for her.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.