BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling will be mourned Wednesday morning at her Long Island funeral, days after her life and career of nearly a quarter-century were cut short in an unprovoked, on-duty stabbing.

Russo-Elling, who was 61, has been remembered in recent days as a devoted friend, daughter, and mother, as well as a dedicated first responder whose 24 years of service included answering the call of duty on 9/11. In honor of that service, Russo-Elling will be posthumously promoted Wednesday from lieutenant to captain, FDNY officials have said.

Russo-Elling was near her Queens station house on Sept. 29 when she was repeatedly stabbed without any provocation by Peter Zisopoulos, 34, police have alleged. After briefly barricading himself inside his nearby apartment, Zisopoulos was arrested, and is awaiting a court appearance on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

In a wake spanning Monday and Tuesday in Commack, hundreds of Russo-Elling’s fellow first responders came out to pay their respects, in addition to friends, family, and Mayor Eric Adams.

“Her personality never stopped,” said Tom Hogan, a friend and fellow emergency worker in Long Island’s Huntington Community First Aid Squad, where Russo volunteered in addition to her FDNY EMS work.

“Always so filled with life,” Hogan continued of Russo-Elling. “She touched so many people in so many different ways.”

That impact will be reflected Wednesday as Russo-Elling’s funeral is held starting at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville.