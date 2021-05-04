Funeral held for NYPD officer fatally struck by alleged drunk driver

Long Island

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Queens officer killed in LIE crash Anastasios Tsakos

NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos was fatally struck by a car while on-duty on the Long Island Expressway on April 27, 2021. (Credit: Family handouts)

GREENLAWN, L.I. — An NYPD officer killed by an alleged drunk driver on a Queens highway will be laid to rest Tuesday on Long Island as friends, family and fellow officers say their final goodbyes.

Funeral services for Officer Anastasios Tsakos are being held at 10 a.m. at the Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn.

The funeral comes a day after a sea of blue gathered outside the same church Monday afternoon for the highway officer’s wake.

Tsakos, 43, was hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver last Tuesday while he was on duty, diverting vehicles off the Long Island Expressway following a deadly crash just hours before his own death.

The driver, 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, did not stay at the scene but police caught up to her and took her into custody shortly after the crash, officials said. Beauvais admitted to detectives she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash, and went on an anti-police rant during a podcast she livestreamed just hours before Tsakos was killed, according to prosecutors.

She faces a slew of charges, including vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. 

Tsakos leaves behind a wife and two young children, a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

The 14-year veteran of the NYPD started his career in the military in his native Greece. As proud of his Greek heritage as he was of America, his adopted home country.

“His loss was tremendous,” said Lt. John Pappas at the wake Monday. “He did a lot of behind the scenes stuff that people never, ever saw, and he didn’t want any recognition for it.”

PIX11’s Lauren Cook and Cristian Benavides contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Services held for officer killed in the line of duty

Teen returning to Kenya after facial reconstruction

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

Push to get hundreds of adorable pets adopted

More Long Island

Queens Videos

Man killed as car crashes into Queens outdoor dining structure

1 killed, 1 hurt in Queens outdoor dining crash

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

'Best of the best': Veteran officer killed in Queens was father, husband and beloved by peers

'Best of the best': Veteran officer killed in Queens was beloved father, husband

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter