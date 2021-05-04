NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos was fatally struck by a car while on-duty on the Long Island Expressway on April 27, 2021. (Credit: Family handouts)

GREENLAWN, L.I. — An NYPD officer killed by an alleged drunk driver on a Queens highway will be laid to rest Tuesday on Long Island as friends, family and fellow officers say their final goodbyes.

Funeral services for Officer Anastasios Tsakos are being held at 10 a.m. at the Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn.

The funeral comes a day after a sea of blue gathered outside the same church Monday afternoon for the highway officer’s wake.

Tsakos, 43, was hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver last Tuesday while he was on duty, diverting vehicles off the Long Island Expressway following a deadly crash just hours before his own death.

The driver, 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, did not stay at the scene but police caught up to her and took her into custody shortly after the crash, officials said. Beauvais admitted to detectives she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash, and went on an anti-police rant during a podcast she livestreamed just hours before Tsakos was killed, according to prosecutors.

She faces a slew of charges, including vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Tsakos leaves behind a wife and two young children, a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

The 14-year veteran of the NYPD started his career in the military in his native Greece. As proud of his Greek heritage as he was of America, his adopted home country.

“His loss was tremendous,” said Lt. John Pappas at the wake Monday. “He did a lot of behind the scenes stuff that people never, ever saw, and he didn’t want any recognition for it.”

PIX11’s Lauren Cook and Cristian Benavides contributed to this report.