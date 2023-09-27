FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was a somber day at St. Kilian Parish in Farmingdale on Long Island on Wednesday.

The church was adorned with green, the color of Farmingdale High School, as the casket of Beatrice Ferrari was carried into the private funeral service. Hundreds of mourners, family, friends, students and dignitaries said goodbye to Ferrari, a retired social studies teacher.

Ferarri died chaperoning the Farmingdale High School band on their ill-fated trip to a band camp in Pennsylvania. The grandmother and mother of two was killed along with the school band director, Gina Pellettiere, when their chartered bus careened off Interstate 84 and down an embankment in Orange County almost a week ago.

Most mourners wore some article of green clothing to honor and show togetherness.

Ferarri taught social studies at Farmingdale High School for 30 years, and even in retirement, her love for students never waned.

The investigation into what went wrong continues. Gov. Kathy Hochel said the preliminary investigation indicates a faulty front tire may have contributed to the crash.

The wake for Pellettiere is now in its second day, with her funeral service set for Thursday morning.

The Farmingdale community is grieving and remembering their bright lights who touched and guided so many lives.