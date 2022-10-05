FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing in the line of duty in Queens. (Credit: FDNY)

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The funeral for slain FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling will cause some traffic delays and road closures on Long Island, officials said.

Russo-Elling’s funeral is held starting at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville.

Authorities are warning drivers to use alternate routes to avoid Northern Boulevard from Glen Cove Road in Greenvale to State Route 107 near Cedar Swamp Road in Brookville.

Russo-Elling, a 24-year veteran of the FDNY, was stabbed at Steinway Street and 20th Avenue in Astoria around 2:20 p.m., according to FDNY and NYPD officials. Russo-Elling was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries, officials said.

Russo-Elling, 61, was outside Station 49 in Astoria on Sept. 29 when she encountered a 34-year-old man at the corner of Steinway Street and 20th Avenue, officials said. The man “viciously attacked” Russo-Elling with a knife, stabbing her multiple times without provocation, Chief James Essig said.

