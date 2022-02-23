BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Family, friends, and fellow FDNY firefighters will say their final goodbyes to Jesse Gerhard at his funeral Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old FDNY veteran died last week after suffering a medical episode that officials said resulted from battling a house fire in Queens the day before.

His wake was held Tuesday night in Islip and his funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

At a briefing on Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh mourned Gerhard’s death and commended his bravery during his seven-year term with the FDNY.

“He lived out his dream of being a firefighter, and today he’s no longer with us,” Adams said.

Gerhard became an Emergency Medical Technician in 2014 and worked in both Manhattan and Far Rockaway. He graduated from the Fire Academy in 2018 and was honored once in his career for his bravery.

“Jesse Gerhard served our city with incredible courage and valor, always rushing into danger and risking his life to save others,” Kavanagh said last week.

Gerhard is the 1,156th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, according to Kavanagh. He is survived by his parents, his brother, and his sister-in-law, who worked to make sure his organs were donated so he could save more lives even after his death.