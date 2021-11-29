French bulldog puppy stolen during Long Island burglary returned to owner

Zushi was taken from a Long Island home either on Nov. 27 or Nov. 28 of 2021, police say. (Courtesy Suffolk County Police)

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A beloved puppy that was stolen during a burglary at a Long Island home over the weekend has been found, authorities said.

Three-month-old Zushi has been returned to his owner, Suffolk County police said Monday.

The burglar broke into a home along Farrington Avenue in Bay Shore through a back door at some point between Saturday night and Sunday morning, authorities said.

Clothing and cash were also taken, according to detectives. 

Zushi was the second French bulldog taken in the county in less than a week. A 4-year-old dog named Stella was stolen from a Huntington home on Thanksgiving. Stella was later found in Center Moriches.

Police are working to determine whether or not the two incidents are connected.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

