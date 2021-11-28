French bulldog puppy stolen from Long Island home, Suffolk police say

Long Island

Zushi was taken from a Long Island home either on Nov. 27 or Nov. 28 of 2021, police say. (Courtesy Suffolk County Police)

BAY SHORE, NY — A burglar walked off with a beloved puppy along with clothing and cash during a weekend robbery, Suffolk County detectives said Sunday.

Three-month-old Zushi is the second French bulldog taken in the county in under a week. A 4-year-old dog named Stella was stolen from a Huntington home on Thanksgiving. Stella was later found in Center Moriches.

The burglar who took Zushi broke into a Farington Avenue home through a back door sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

