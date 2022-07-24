SHIRLEY, NY (PIX11) — A burglar broke into a Long Island home early on Sunday and stole French bulldog puppies, police said.

The owner was asleep at the Concord Road property when someone broke in around 3:15 a.m., Suffolk County officials said. The burglar or group or burglars made off with five 1-month-old French bulldog puppies and two 6-month-old French bulldog puppies.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the stolen dogs is asked to contact police.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.