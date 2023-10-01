LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four police officers helped a Long Island woman deliver a baby girl in her car early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Nicole Davino, 35, was already in labor when she and her husband, Dusty Haynes, parked their Subaru Forrester on the side of the road on Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge at around 3:30 a.m., officials said.

Haynes rushed to the nearby Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Precinct and stopped a patrol car for help. Officers William Corwin, Scott Fowler, Robyn Cronin, and Francis Trezza sprung into action and delivered the baby girl at 3:41 a.m., police said.

Davino and the newborn were then taken to the hospital. Mother and child are doing well, police said.

