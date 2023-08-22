LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four officers rescued a distressed kayaker in Lake Ronkonkoma Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Michael Panico, 59, suffered an unknown medical episode before his kayak filled with water at around 1 p.m., according to police. Somebody on shore then called for help.

Sergeant Andrew Sangimino, Officers Kevin Blyman and James Devorak, and Emergency Service Section Officer William Judge responded to the scene and swam out to get Pancino, police said.

The crew helped him back to shore and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.