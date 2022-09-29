BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said.

After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials.

Police have arrested the following people:

Dinesh Venkata, 47, of Richmond Hill, NY

Ujaval Darji, 27, of Monmouth Junction, NJ

Aashutosh Kinra, 22, of Merrick, NY

Krunal A. Patel, 26, of Wantagh, NY

Venkata has been charged with alleged fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Darji has been charged with alleged fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kinra and Patel have been charged with two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.