LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four Long Island beaches are closed to swimming Thursday due to high bacterial levels, officials said.

Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach in Island Park, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, and Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley will remain closed until tests reach safe bacterial levels, according to the Nassau County Health Department.

For the latest information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.