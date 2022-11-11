Four men wanted by police for breaking into and vandalizing a Shirley, NY elementary school on Sept. 26, 2022. (Credit: SCPD)

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying four suspects who defaced a Shirley elementary school classroom in September.

The vandals, described as males, trespassed in John S. Hobart Elementary School on Van Buren Street near Meadowmere Avenue around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 and drew graffiti on cabinets and a whiteboard inside a classroom, authorities said. Officials described the graffiti as racial and sexual in nature.

Suffolk County police on Friday asked the public for any information that could lead to arrests. They released surveillance images of the suspects but did not immediately provide detailed physical descriptions.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.