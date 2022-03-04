SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A former middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to a student in 2020, police said Friday.

Sayville Union Free School District administrators contacted the Suffolk County Police Department in May 2021 with allegations of inappropriate contact by the teacher.

Officials charge that 36-year-old Jason Ferremi gave his student, a then 16-year-old boy, alcohol at his Sayville home in December 2020.

Ferremi was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned on March 24.