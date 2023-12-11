LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A former worker is accused of abusing the animals at a dog day care on Long Island, including seriously injuring one of the pups, authorities said.

Andrew Laurendi, 21, was fired from his job at Pawllywood at 30 E. Chestnut St. in Massapequa after he was caught on video swinging a few dogs over his head while they were still on a leash, according to police.

Laurendi allegedly smashed a pup’s head into a fence several times, seriously injuring the animal, police said.

The defendant was arrested Sunday and charged with animal cruelty and torturing or injuring an animal/failure to provide sustenance, police said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.