Former boxing champ Michael Spinx helps patients knock out Parkinson’s with therapy

CENTER MORICHES, L.I. — Former world boxing champ Michael Spinx joined with participants of a Long Island boxing class designed especially to help Parkinson’s patients with mobility issues Friday.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Each year, 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in the U.S.

Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing has opened the first subacute Parkinson’s Diseases Rehabilitation program in Suffolk County, providing individualized physical, occupational and speech therapies, boxing exercise groups to enhance rehab and education and resources to facilitate a safe return to the community.

PIX11 News was there to document the experience.