BABYLON, Long Island (PIX11) — A former teacher at Babylon High School on Long Island was sentenced to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a student back in 2013, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Timothy Harrison, 48, of Oak Beach, pleaded guilty in September to sending the 15-year-old victim flirty text messages, buying her alcohol and having sex with the girl in his home, according to officials. Harrison, who was 38 at the time of the abuse, was arrested on March 3, 2022, after the victim reported the sexual abuse to the high school staff in 2021.

“This defendant violated his trust as an educator and sexually abused a child whom he was

entrusted to care for,” said Tierney. “This sentence will ensure that our children

are safe because Timothy Harrison will no longer be in a school classroom in New York State

ever again, and it will protect the privacy rights of the victim, who will be spared from having to

testify publicly in court.”

Harrison pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. His three-year probation sentence came with a sex offender condition, including housing restrictions, the surrendering of his teaching license, a mandate to not contact the victim, and Harrison will have a computer and electronic monitor, according to officials.

