LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Tyler Flach was convicted of murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Khaseen Morris, 16, three years ago on Long Island.

Flach was also found guilty of gang assault and two counts of manslaughter after a two-week trial in Nassau County. Morris was stabbed in the chest during a brawl near a Long Island school in 2019.

The deadly fight erupted after a large group of teens got out of nearby Oceanside High School, where Morris had transferred not long before his death.

Dozens were involved in the brawl, authorities said. Morris was targeted over jealousy for befriending a girl. Flach is “an associate” of the girl’s ex-boyfriend, who may have been jealous over the Morris’ friendship with the girl, according to investigators.

Another teen, 17, suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head during the brawl, police said. Others sustained minor injuries.

Flach wasn’t the only one arrested after the deadly brawl. Others were charged with second-degree gang assault.

