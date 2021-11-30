Firefighters warn of Christmas tree fire danger ahead of holiday

Long Island

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Brightly colored, highly decorated Christmas trees are a hallmark of the holiday season. But, officials warned, the traditional light-up displays could give way to a disastrous blaze if not maintained properly.

“What we want to do is make sure that we’re sparking joy this holiday season,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, “not sparking fires.”

During a demonstration on Long Island, firefighters warned of the dangers associated with Christmas tree displays. And in a year where tree shortages are causing revelers to buy trees even earlier, Nassau County Fire Safety Instructor John Murray said being safe and smart is more important than ever.

“People get antsy,” Murray said. “They’re going to get [trees] home … [and] they’re going to put them in the house. That’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Murray said fire officials don’t recommend keeping a live tree in a home for more than 14 days.

PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez has the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Firefighters warn of Christmas tree fire risk

Rep. Suozzi announces run for governor

L.I. elementary school gives back for Thanksgiving

LI community comes together to feed homeless before Thanksgiving

‘He told me I was special’: Babylon HS alumni make sex abuse allegations against coaches, teachers

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter