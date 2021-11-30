Firefighters warn of Christmas tree fire danger ahead of holiday

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Brightly colored, highly decorated Christmas trees are a hallmark of the holiday season. But, officials warned, the traditional light-up displays could give way to a disastrous blaze if not maintained properly.

“What we want to do is make sure that we’re sparking joy this holiday season,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, “not sparking fires.”

During a demonstration on Long Island, firefighters warned of the dangers associated with Christmas tree displays. And in a year where tree shortages are causing revelers to buy trees even earlier, Nassau County Fire Safety Instructor John Murray said being safe and smart is more important than ever.

“People get antsy,” Murray said. “They’re going to get [trees] home … [and] they’re going to put them in the house. That’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Murray said fire officials don’t recommend keeping a live tree in a home for more than 14 days.

PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez has the full story in the video above.