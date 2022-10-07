UNIONDALE, Long Island (PIX11) — With fire prevention week just around the corner, local government and fire officials are on a mission to teach children important fire safety tips.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and firefighter officials gathered at the Firefighters Museum in Uniondale to talk about prevention and what to do in the event of a blaze.

With the holiday season not too far away, you’re probably already making meal plans. Turns out cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and injuries.

Last year, fire officials reported 12 fatalities in Nassau County and upwards of about 70 to 80 injuries. That included the fatal fire in Garden City that resulted in the death of a family of three.

The goal is to get that number down to zero and in order to do that, Chief Michael Uttaro said we must start with the basics.

“We got to keep getting that message out until every house and every home and every apartment has a smoke detector working,” he said.

Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are vital. Four hundred fires were reported in Nassau County in 2021. Only half had smoke detectors present, and only two-thirds of them were functional.

In addition to having those devices, it’s important to have an escape plan with multiple routes. The more we prepare, the safer we’ll be.