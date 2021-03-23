MELVILLE, N.Y. — A tank exploded when a fire broke out at a Long Island commercial property Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities received a call about a fire at the 110 Sand Company along Spagnoli Road in Melville around 12:50 p.m.

The 110 Sand Company is a sand and gravel supplier.

The blaze caused a tank in the property to burst, according to authorities.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, officials said.

The East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Company sent out crews to help the Melville Fire Department in putting out the blaze.