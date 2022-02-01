Fight over NY mask mandate isn’t over yet, Nassau official promises

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman vowed the fight over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide mask mandate is far from over.

“This isn’t about politics. This about freedom,” he said. “This is about individual rights. This is about whether the state can tell parents what’s best with their children. That’s what this is about.”

Blakeman and parents opposed to Hochul’s school mask mandate rallied outside Blakeman’s offices, vowing the fight will continue — now and into November.

The lead plaintiff in the case is Nassau parent Michael Demetriou, one of the parents who took the governor and the state health department to court.

“That’s why we will never give up on our children ever! This is a victory,” he said. “Whether the Governor likes it or not, she will answer to the people.”

Hochul was in the Bronx Tuesday at North Central Bronx Hospital with news that COVID rates are down, but right now not down enough. She said the state isn’t letting up on fighting the pandemic; masking is just one component of that effort.

The state appeals court is siding with Hochul for the time being, making masks mandatory for businesses and in any indoor public area where vaccination isn’t required for entry. The mask mandate, which was reinstated during the December surge, was recently extended until Feb. 10.

Parents in Nassau County continue their suit against the state health department, demanding that masks come off. Numerous school districts there have made masks optional: a direct challenge to the state mandate.

A Nassau County supreme court judge ruled in favor of the parents calling the mask mandate unconstitutional, but the state appealed and an appellate judge issued a stay, allowing the mandate to stand pending the outcome of the appeal. A four-judge appeals panel upheld that stay late Monday.

While the legal developments heat up, COVID case numbers continue to cool down in New York. All ten regions of the state reporting a decline in positive cases. But the governor warned residents not to let their guard down and undo progress.

We are not ready to throw in the towel and say we are done fighting COVID,” Hochul said. “We are so far from that.”