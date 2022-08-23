OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said.

The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news release by Suffolk County Police.

The driver was the only person in the car, according to SCPD, and their identity had not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to call 631-854-8552 as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.