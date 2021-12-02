Festive Long Island home offers glimpse into Santa’s office while helping charity

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Every year, Kathryn and Bobby Sputo turn their home into a winter wonderland. The final display includes more than 20,000 ornaments, nine Christmas trees and even a peek into Santa’s office.

Kathryn Sputo, a former event planner, decided to open the home to the public five years ago, allowing people to tour all three floors of the 1920s Craftsman.

Each room in the Sputo’s home is adorned with thousands of decorations, representing different themes from holidays past and present. And that’s not all — they also transform their inside porch into Santa’s office, their grandchildren’s room into a sleep quarters for Santa’s elves and the master bedroom into Santa and Mrs. Claus’ bedroom.

While the tour is free, visitors are encouraged to donate to Kathryn Sputo’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s, to support families in need.

While COVID-19 set them back on their goals last year, the Sputos hope to make up for it this year. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and keep a safe distance while walking through the 11-room holiday display. 

Santa’s home is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. The display is located at 3 Main St., Farmingdale, N.Y.

