LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A FedEx driver was killed in a crash on Long Island Wednesday, police said.

The FedEx delivery truck was involved in a crash with a box truck in Levittown at 10:13 a.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Jerusalem Avenue when the crash occurred, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The 23-year-old FedEx driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old man in the box truck were hospitalized with minor injuries. Their names were not released.

Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash but do not suspect criminality at this time. The investigation is ongoing.