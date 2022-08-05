HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant.

The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because the mall was sold to a developer.

“We live in extraordinary times, which have made it impossible for us to keep Aegean’s doors open, and keep providing the same high quality of serving that you became familiar with over the last five decades,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post on July 25 that also thanked their customers and staff.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support – and long lines to snag a final slice. So many people stopped by the restaurant after the announcement that the owners had to close on Sunday to restock their kitchen. They reopened on Monday.

Customers line up to buy pizza from Aegean Pizza Restaurant on the shop’s last day on Aug. 5, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

By Friday, so many people ordered multiple pies that the restaurant had an hourlong backlog. The staff turned off the phones due to high demand and they had to stop customers at the mall doors.

Eventually, they had to turn customers away but told them to come back later in the day for more fresh pies.

“We thank you all so much for the outpouring of support,” the owners wrote in a follow-up Facebook post.

(Credit: PIX11)