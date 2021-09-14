Family of missing Long Island woman says her boyfriend is refusing to share info

SUFFOLK COUNTY — The family of a missing Long Island woman shared an impassioned plea for help and, in response, the family of her boyfriend said in a statement they would remain in the background on the advice of counsel.

Gabrielle Petito and boyfriend Brian Launderie left on a road trip together on July 2. Mom Nichole Schmidt last heard from Petito, 22, on Aug. 30. While reluctant to discuss Launderie on Monday, Petito’s family on Tuesday said “the one person who can help find Gabby refuses to help.”

Launderie’s family also said it was an extremely difficult time for them and that they hope the search for Petito is successful. Her family said Launderie needs to share more information for that to happen.

“Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her,” the family said in a statement. “Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers.”

They implored him to come forward and share more information.

“The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Launderie family not to ‘remain in the background’ but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life,” the missing woman’s family said in a statement.

Petito was last seen traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03. The van has been recovered. Petito is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

“We love her very much,” Schmidt said. “We miss her and we want her to come home.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous