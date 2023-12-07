ROSLYN, HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hanukkah looks different this year for families of those held captive in Gaza.

Several families attended a menorah lighting ceremony in Roslyn Heights as they continued their calls to bring the hostages home.

Orna Neutra is spending Hanukkah without her son Omer for the first time after she said he was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

“62 days since the last sign of life,” said Neutra. “Can you imagine? It truly is unimaginable.”

She and other families who have loved ones in Gaza united outside the Chabad of Roslyn calling for the safe return of their children who are still waiting to be released from captivity.

“Our lives have completely turned upside down,” Neutra said. “We spend every waking hour fighting in his name. We’re doing whatever we can but it’s not enough yet.”

As they sang songs in celebration of the holiday, the first candle was lit on a towering menorah outside the Chabad. Rabbi Aaron Konikov organized the ceremony hoping to give the community solace in a time of uncertainty.

“Soldiers are dying,” said Konikov. “Civilians are dying too unfortunately and it’s most amplified as well when you have mothers and fathers of hostages right behind you celebrating, crying, and pleading, beseeching anyone that can help them.”

While he said this Hanukah feels different than years past, he has hope that more hostages will be released by the end of the eight-day holiday.

“It seems like a miracle is almost necessary in order to facilitate that release and I trust in God.”

Konikov said he and the families are holding onto hope that next year, they’ll be able to celebrate with their loved ones once again.