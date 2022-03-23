GLEN COVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — For some, a slip and fall is a minor occurrence. But for others, it could lead to major health impacts if left untreated. According to the Centers for Disease Control, falls are a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries. And it’s been at the forefront in recent months in the wake of Bob’s Saget’s death.

The actor, comedian and television host was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in January. Medical reports revealed a fracture was found at the base of Saget’s skull with evidence of bleeding around the brain that led to his death. Now, health experts and brain injury victims are sounding the alarm to bring awareness at Emerge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Glen Cove.

Neurological coordinator Ricardo Palomo said after a fall, the injury may not be immediately apparent, and added victims are often alert. But he said it’s vital to look out for warning signs and stay awake.

“You’ll notice that you feel nauseous. You’ll be dizzy. You’ll have stability issues, all of these are big signs that you should go and get help. Going to sleep can harm the brain because your brain wants to heal,” he told PIX11 News.

For Joseph Casarona, a typical walk down the stairs had life threatening consequences. Fortunately, he was able to receive immediate medical attention. He underwent several neurological procedures and spent weeks in the ICU. The North Fork resident and neurosurgeon said he also suffered from memory loss, speech, and felt nothing from the neck down.

After just a few months in rehab, he can now walk with some support. He said he looks forward to getting back to work.