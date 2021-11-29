Explosion heard on Long Island linked to crater found on Fox Island: police

An explosion heard on Long Island on Nov. 28, 2021, was linked to a crater found on Fox Island, which was likely caused by an explosive device, Suffolk County police said.

FOX ISLAND, N.Y. — The sound of a massive explosion on Long Island on Sunday led police to a remote island across the Great South Bay, where a giant crater was discovered, Suffolk County police said.

Police launched an investigation after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the loud boom around 11 a.m.

The investigation took police to Fox Island, located across the bay from Lindenhurst, where they found a crater approximately 4 feet wide and 2 feet deep.

Police believe an unspecified explosive device caused the crater. There were no injuries reported, according to SCPD.

The police department released a photo of a dark-colored boat with a white stripe that was spotted leaving the area around the time the explosion occurred. Police said investigators want to speak with the boat’s operator.

Detectives asked that anyone with information call the Arson Section at 631-852-6024 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.