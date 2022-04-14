CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery.

Mangano was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in 2019 on corruption charges related to his relationship with businessman Harendra Singh. He defended his actions at his sentencing in federal court on Long Island.

Prosecutors said that Mangano used his influence as the county’s top elected leader to help Singh get loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay. They said he received gifts in exchange including a no-show job for his wife, Linda, as a food taster at Singh’s restaurants.

Linda Mangano was sentenced to 15 months in prison.