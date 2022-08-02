GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. (PIX11) — An ex-pizzeria employee on Long Island was arrested on Monday after he threatened current workers with a knife while demanding money, police said.

Frank Prestria, 26, went to the pizzeria at around 12 p.m. even though he knew he wasn’t allowed on the property “due to past incidents,” according to detectives. The manager was able to detain him before officers arrived.

Prestria, a Little Neck resident, was charged with burglary, menacing, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said his arraignment is set for Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.