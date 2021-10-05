File: A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ELMONT, L.I. — A teenage girl has died, two days after she and several others were rushed to the hospital Saturday when flames tore through a Long Island home, according to officials.

Nassau County police on Monday said the 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Authorities identified the young victim as Rifat Ali.

The teen was initially rushed to the hospital Saturday morning in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters as flames burned through the Elmont house.

According to police, the house fire occurred around 6 a.m. at a residence on Marshall Street.

Responding officers and fire units arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames before sunrise, police said.

An 82-year-old man was also rescued and hospitalized in critical condition, however there were no updates on his condition, as of Tuesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy and 75-year-old woman were also hospitalized for injuries sustained in the massive blaze, police said at the time.

The relationships of the victims was still not clear Tuesday.

Two Nassau police officers suffered smoke inhalation and two firemen suffered minor burns to their faces and body, officials said. All of them were treated at local hospitals and released.

The large fire caused extensive damage to the home, police said.

The cause of the blaze was still unknown, as of Tuesday morning.