NEW HYDE PARK, NY (PIX11) — A 22-year-old drunk driver allegedly slammed into another vehicle, killing three women inside late Saturday night, Nassau County officials said.

Dante Lennon allegedly crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a Lincoln town car in the eastbound lane in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike around 11:10 p.m., officials said. The three women in the back seat of the Lincoln died at the scene. The Lincoln driver and a passenger sitting up front were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lennon was charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

The three women killed were coming from an event at the Inn at New Hyde Park, officials said. Police have not yet publicly identified them.

People who live and work in the area told PIX11 News this stretch of the Jericho Turnpike is especially dangerous. Mike Scordo, who works nearby, said it’s even worse on weekends.