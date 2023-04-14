LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A recent drug bust stopped three kilos, a massive amount of pure fentanyl, from hitting the streets, Nassau County police said.

“That’s enough drugs to wipe out the entire population of Nassau County and probably a third of Suffolk County,” Patrick J. Ryder, Nassau County Police Commissioner.

Authorities said they intercepted Juan Cruz of the Bronx after getting a tip that he was allegedly trafficking nearly $60,000 worth of drugs. Police said Cruz is undocumented and admitted to crossing the border with Mexico to regain entry after being deported to the Dominican Republic in 2012. His Background with the law is hard to pin down.

“When we went to fingerprint him, he had burned the fingerprinting off his hand, so we could not identify who he is,” said Ryder.

Nassau County officials said Fentanyl has been wreaking havoc throughout Long Island and young people are especially vulnerable to the highly addictive and lethal substance.

Fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for 18 to-35-year-olds, ahead of traffic accidents. It’s why police here are ramping up their patrol efforts through a new initiative called operation overwatch.

“Twenty cars out every day for 12 hours a day in every neighborhood of Nassau County,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The drug bust comes during a week of other crime takedowns here, including several unrelated traffic stops that lead to arrests. In each case, the NCPD said the suspect was stopped for a traffic violation and turned out to be in possession of an illegal weapon. The arsenal includes a 380 caliber gun, a 22 caliber Ruger and a 9mm handgun. In one case, police said the driver Kashawn Price and his passenger Asaady Smiley had their 8-month-old and 2-year-old children in the car, which turned up a loaded 9mm 12-round high-capacity magazine and additional .22 caliber ammunition.

“Anytime we can take illegal guns off the street, we make Nassau County a little bit safer,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds of the Family and Children’s Association said while law enforcement and treatment are a major help in the fight against drugs, it doesn’t do much for prevention.

“When you take a mental health crisis and you have almost immediate access to fentanyl and you combine those things together…You have a perfect storm and that’s exactly where we are right now,” Reynolds said.

To put this in perspective, experts said a couple of grains of fentanyl on the tip of a pencil is enough to kill a person.

Cruz is being held in county jail and is due in court on April 17.