NASSAU COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — The driver in the Long Island hit-and-run crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Charles Polevich pled guilty in May, confessing to leaving the scene of the deadly collision in February of 2021. He struck Robert Maraj, 64, as he walked along a road in Mineola.

Polevich stopped the vehicle after striking Maraj, but fled shortly after, police said. He did not call 911. Officers tracked Polevich’s vehicle, a 1992 Volvo Series 740 Station Wagon, which was covered up in an attempt to prevent police from discovering the car.

After his guilty plea, Judge Howard Sturim said Polevich would get “no more than one year in jail,” along with community service and a suspended license. The DA’s office had advocated for a sentence of one to three years.

The victim’s widow, Carol Maraj, previously told reporters she was “not happy” with the planned sentence. The widow, who is suing Polevich, said seeing him in court left her shaking at the memory of her husband fighting for his life in the hospital.

Polevich has also been fined $5,000. His license was suspended for six months.

“We continue to express our condolences to the family of Robert Maraj,” Nassau County District Attorney’s office spokesperson Brendan Brosh said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed tot this report.