SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said.

The driver of a white four-door sedan heading westbound at the intersection initially stopped, then accelerated, striking the teen and knocking her to the ground, officials said. The motorist then left the scene without stopping, authorities said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the car being sought in the incident.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips,” or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.