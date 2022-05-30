LEVITTOWN, NY (PIX11) — A driver struck a 12-year-old boy on a bike in Levittown on Monday morning, Nassau officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was headed westbound on Bucket Lane when she hit the child near the intersection with Grassy Lane around 11:45 a.m., police said. She stayed at the scene after the collision. Police have not yet said if she’ll face any charges.

The boy suffered injuries to his head and legs, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities described his condition as stable.