Driver puts mask on headrest in attempt to use HOV lane on Long Island Expressway: police

Man puts mask on headrest to use HOV lane on Long Island Expressway

A Long Island man attached a drama mask to his passenger headrest to use the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway on June 2, 2021, police say.

COMMACK, L.I. — A Long Island man was pulled over on a Long Island highway Wednesday after driving alone in the HOV lane with a mask attached to his passenger seat, police said.

A highway patrol officer was driving on the Long Island Expressway, just before the Sagtikos Parkway at Exit 52, when he became suspicious of the front passenger of a Nissan sedan traveling in the HOV lane, authorities said.

According to police, the officer pulled the car over around 7:15 p.m. and observed the driver, 20, had placed a drama mask to the front of his passenger seat headrest, to make it seem as if he had a passenger in the vehicle.

Justin Kunis, of Lake Grove, as issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation, officials said.

