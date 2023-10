FLORAL PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver in a stolen car crashed into a Long Island home Tuesday morning, officials said.

The vehicle barreled through the home at 152 Arthur Ave, in Floral Park at around 8:22 a.m., police said. There were no injuries.

The owner left the white car running on Hill Road in Elmont when the suspect jumped in and drove off before crashing through the front of the home, officials said.

It was unclear if there were any arrests.