Driver hits, kills 2-year-old on Long Island; mother seriously injured: police

PATCHOUGE, N.Y. — A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother on Long Island, police said Tuesday.

Vilma Graciela Maurad Centeno, 21, was pushing her little girl, Nataly Brito Maurad, in a stroller across Medford Avenue in Patchogue just before 6:20 p.m. on Monday when they were struck by a Ford pickup truck, police said.

Emergency responders rushed them to a hospital, where Nataly was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Her mother was transferred to another hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver, James Maupin Jr., 62, of Holtsville, remained on the scene and was not injured, police said. He has not been charged, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The pickup was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.